Graham Carey returns to St Johnstone squad ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Graham Carey returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
The midfielder, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, has had a full week’s training and is in contention.
Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Cameron MacPherson.
Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty serves the second of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.
Ben Chrisene is out with an ankle problem but Liam Donnelly is set to return to the squad after a lengthy lay-off.
Christian Doidge (ankle) and Blair Alston (groin) remain out, while Fraser Murray is closing in on a comeback but Scott Robinson (foot) is still a few weeks away from fitness.
