Goshen heads to Ascot for fencing introduction

Goshen makes his chasing debut at Ascot when he headlines a select group of four going to post for the Ascot Underwriting Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Gary Moore’s charge signed off over hurdles with back-to-back victories in Sandown’s Contenders Hurdle and the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, while he blew away any cobwebs with a narrow defeat on the Flat at Goodwood earlier this month.

Going right-handed has appeared key to Goshen’s chances of success in recent years and the popular six-year-old starts his career over the larger obstacles in a race the yard claimed with Nassalam 12 months ago and Benatar in 2017.

Goshen retains the Wincanton Matchbook Betting Exchange Kingwell Hurdle An impressive performance from Adagio too, scrapping all the way to the line Watch LIVE 📺 @ITV 📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/5aCXgxDmmz — ITV Racing (@itvracing) February 19, 2022

“He seems in quite a good place with himself, so all being well he can do himself proud,” said Moore.

“Any rain would be appreciated, and he’s got to give weight away to some nice horses. I’m happy with him but it’s up to him now on Saturday what happens.”

On whether he is looking forward to watching Goshen jump fences, Moore added: “I am yes, but as long as he doesn’t hurt himself and comes back in one piece, that is all that matters to me.”

Moore could have further success on the card when Nassalam attempts to win on this day in two consecutive seasons, lining up in a fiercely competitive Byrne Group Handicap Chase.

“He did well last year and he’s been working very well at home,” Moore continued. “He’s another who would appreciate a little drop of rain – we don’t want the ground too quick there. Dropping back to two miles is a little concern, but he needs to start somewhere.”

Course-and-distance winner Before Midnight is amongst the market leaders, although trainer Sam Thomas believes his fitness will improve for his seasonal bow.

He said: “We had big plans for him last year and hit the ground running, but it’s going to be a bit tougher for him this time around up in the weights.

“He’ll go there in good form, but I think he’ll certainly come on for the run. He’s a horse who really takes his work well.

“We’ve chucked as much work at him as we can, but I do feel he will improve as the season goes on.”

Paul Nicholls has won the race twice in the last 10 years and this time relies on Thyme White – who finished second off this mark over the track and trip in March.

“He was a bit unlucky last season, which ended with a nasty fall with Bryony Frost at Aintree in April,” said Nicholls in his Betfair blog.

“There should be more to come from Thyme White over fences if we can iron out his jumping. He loves decent ground, goes well fresh and I’ve had this race in mind for him since the start of the season. He could run tidily but might just improve for the experience.”

The champion trainer also has a strong hand in the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle where Hacker Des Places will look to follow up his win at Aintree in the spring and build towards a tilt at the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.

Nicholls continued: “He took time to acclimatise when he arrived from France, but after a year off he quickly became a success story for his Owners’ Group syndicate last season.

“He keeps on progressing and is a fast-improving hurdler, but he is one of my horses that always needs his first run of the campaign. So, I’m expecting that this race will put him spot on for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.”

👏 A huge victory for @CheledaAngus who guides the @ownersgroupuk's Hacker Des Places to victory in the finale to provide @PFNicholls with a quickfire double @AintreeRaces #RandoxGrandNational Results & free replays ➡ https://t.co/sBcsavHpYf pic.twitter.com/hhvKSdVnpb — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 8, 2022

Jonjo O’Neill won the race with Soaring Glory in 2021 and is responsible for the hat-trick seeking Anyharminasking, while Alan King has a fine record in the contest and relies on Call Of The Wild.

Also amongst the main market principles is Washington, who was not beaten far in third behind Hacker Des Places on Merseyside and trainer Olly Murphy is optimistic about his chances.

He said: “We’re looking forward to running him. It looks a very tight race, but he didn’t do an awful lot wrong last season and a stiff two miles will hopefully suit him well – I would say you will be seeing him over two and a half miles before too long.

“He’ll have to be dropped in a bit and switch off, but if he does, he’ll have a good each-way chance.”