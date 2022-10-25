Search

26 Oct 2022

Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich character in victory at Port Vale

Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich character in victory at Port Vale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:57 PM

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised his side’s character after Freddie Ladapo’s brace secured a 3-2 win away at Port Vale.

Ladapo’s first goal of the night was added to by Cameron Humphreys and, although Gavin Massey and Nathan Smith scored either side of half-time to bring Vale level, it was the Ipswich striker who had the final say in the 51st minute to make it five wins in six League One matches for the Tractor Boys.

“The dynamic changed at half-time,” McKenna said. “We put ourselves in a great position in the game.

“Two fantastic goals – one excellent team goal, one wonderful strike from Cameron – and at that point we were completely in the ascendency.

“We had a really good chance for 3-0 that really kills the game and we switched off for a moment.

“With the time the goal arrived we knew at half-time it changed the complexion of the game and we were in for a battle.

“That’s what we needed to do in the second-half and that’s what we managed to do.

“I thought we played some really good football at times and then when we needed to grind it out and be tough we managed to do that as well.”

The hosts almost took an early lead as Ellis Harrison headed wide at the back post from David Worrall’s brilliant delivery.

Ipswich sprung into life in the 34th minute when Leif Davis’ superb low cross from the left side found Ladapo to slide home.

Four minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage thanks to 18-year-old Humphreys’ first professional goal, drilling Dominic Ball’s lay-off into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

Massey’s half-volley reduced the deficit just before half-time after Ipswich failed to properly clear their lines from a Worrall header.

And Vale were level within two minutes of the restart as Smith lashed the ball into the back of the net after a corner caused havoc in the box.

Ipswich responded brilliantly to the setback though, with Ladapo tapping in from Humphreys’ deflected delivery to score what proved to be the winner.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was left to rue his team conceding so quickly after restoring parity.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” he said.

“We’ve lost the game but what I think we needed to do, when we got it back to 2-2, was to make sure that we didn’t concede a goal in the next five to 10 minutes, and we did that.

“We had the momentum but that’s what top teams do. They punish you on the turnover and they did that.

“We’re disappointed in the goals we conceded tonight but there’s certainly no disappointment in my lads’ commitment, desire and application.

“I thought all of that was spot on and then it’s just about improving the group and getting better and better.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media