Scott Brown frustrated as Fleetwood fail to take chances in Forest Green draw

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was left frustrated by his side’s failure to take their chances in Tuesday night’s 1-1 League One draw against Forest Green at Highbury.

Brown saw his side miss a host of opportunities and was left thankful for Callum Morton’s 70th-minute leveller after Harvey Bunker had headed Forest Green into a 24th-minute lead.

Brown said: “I think with the amount of chances we created, especially in the first half, we should have won the game.

“It was hard to take being one-nil down at half-time and we changed things around a bit at the break and continued to create more opportunities in the second half and thankfully found the back of the net with a bit of quality which was the least we deserved.

“We controlled large parts of the game but at the end of the day if you don’t score goals you don’t win matches. It would be so mice for us to score first and try and control a game, but I am sure that will come.”

Forest Green head coach Ian Burchnall praised his side’s dominance, saying: “It was an excellent performance from us away from home against a strong team and I thought we were quite dominant.

“I was very pleased with the way we were brave on the ball and what we produced and we really tried to win the game. We didn’t want to sit back and take a point and we were on the front foot at the end and could have taken the points.

“I was pleased overall because the lads are getting more of an understanding of how we want to play and we are definitely moving forward.”