Search

24 Oct 2022

Russell team hoping Carlisle can prove stepping-stone to Newbury for Corach Rambler

Russell team hoping Carlisle can prove stepping-stone to Newbury for Corach Rambler

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 5:29 PM

Lucinda Russell’s Corach Rambler is set to kick of his season in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on Sunday

The eight-year-old was three times a winner last season, taking novice chases at Aintree and Cheltenham before landing the Grade Three Ultima Handicap Chase at the latter track on his final run of the campaign.

The gelding is likely to step down to two and a half miles for his opening gambit, after which he will be aimed at the Coral Gold Cup over three miles and two furlongs.

“Corach Rambler is an intended runner at Carlisle on Sunday, he will go there if the ground is suitable,” said Russell’s partner and assistant, Peter Scudamore.

“Form there, it will be the Coral Gold Cup (formerly the Ladbrokes Trophy) at Newbury.”

Corach Rambler could cross paths with Millers Bank, winner of the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree last season and a faller at the first in the Old Roan on his seasonal debut back at the Liverpool track on Sunday.

Bear Ghylls, Nicky Martin’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle fourth, is set for his chasing debut, with Nick Kent putting forward Erne River, an eyecatching winner of two novice chases last year who then came unstuck in the Manifesto.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Beauport also runs over fences for the first time, with Michael Scudamore’s Upton Road and Donald McCain’s talented Minella Drama all present on the list of entries.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media