James Norwood back to boost Barnsley for visit of Lincoln

Barnsley welcome back striker James Norwood for Lincoln’s visit to Oakwell.
Norwood sat out Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Morecambe through suspension after being booked for the fifth time this season.
Jordan Williams (hamstring) will be checked as Barnsley seek a first win in four Sky Bet League One games.
The Tykes have no new injury problems but Jordan Helliwell, Matty Wolfe, Luke Thomas and Conor McCarthy all remain out.
Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could name the same side for the fourth successive game.
The Imps are unbeaten in three games, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday coming on the back of a goalless stalemate with Charlton and a 1-0 win at Ipswich.
Irish midfielder Daniel Mandroiu will start again after scoring a first league goal on Saturday following his summer move from Shamrock Rovers.
Injured trio Teddy Bishop (hamstring), Joe Walsh (calf) and Lewis Montsma (knee) are set to be absent, while Tashan Oakley-Boothe will be monitored after missing Wednesday’s weekend visit.
