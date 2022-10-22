Halifax continue strong form with win over Dagenham

Goals from Mani Dieseruvwe and Jesse Debrah earned Halifax a valuable three points in a 2-0 win against Dagenham in the National League.
After an uneventful first half, Halifax took the lead in the 60th minute when Dieseruvwe headed in Jamie Cooke’s cross moments after seeing a shot cleared off the line.
Millenic Alli hit a post as Halifax searched for a clinching second, which finally arrived in injury time through Debrah’s header.
Victory made it seven points from three games for Halifax.
