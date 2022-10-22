Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton grabs first senior goal in win over Birmingham

Teenager Adam Wharton’s first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham.

The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.

Tahith Chong struck the woodwork early on and the visitors were made to pay through former Birmingham loanee Sam Gallagher, who slotted home from close range after a neat move in the 17th minute.

Wharton’s strike doubled the advantage three minutes before the break, continuing a merciless pattern of finishing from Blackburn in recent weeks as they were two up with their only two shots of the half.

Contrast that to Birmingham who were continually frustrated by Thomas Kaminski who made two outstanding saves to deny Scott Hogan as well as a stunning late intervention to thwart Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Hogan finally beat the Belgian in the 80th minute to pull a goals back for the Blues but Rovers hung on to stay in the top two after their fifth consecutive home win.

A sixth-minute Juninho Bacuna pass for Hogan split Blackburn’s defence and he laid it back for Chong who rifled a low drive that beat Kaminski but cannoned off the post before Hogan saw a shot blocked.

Ruthless Rovers hit the front with their first real attack in the 17th minute when Tyler Morton’s inch perfect cross from the right was met by Gallagher who swept in his fourth of the season from six yards.

The visitors would have levelled in the 27th minute but for Kaminski who produced a fine reflex save to tip over Hogan’s ferocious 12-yard strike.

But Blackburn clinically doubled their lead 10 minutes later when the ball fell kindly to Wharton 30 yards out. He was given time to carry the ball forward before shifting onto his left foot and sending a low drive into the bottom right corner from inside the area.

Hogan should have reduced the arrears nine minutes after the restart when he was put through on goal by Bacuna but Kaminski stood tall and repelled the forward.

The Blackburn goalkeeper saved his team again with a fine low intervention from Bacuna who latched onto a wayward pass, while at the other end, John Ruddy turned a Ryan Hedges shot behind.

Bacuna was denied again by Kaminski who tipped over his long range piledriver but he could do nothing 10 minutes from time when Jutkiewicz’s knockdown fell to Hogan and he hammered home his seventh of the season.

Kaminski rounded off a man of the match display two minutes from time with a flying save to tip Jutkiewicz’s goalbound header behind.