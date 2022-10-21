Murray Wallace misses another Millwall match

Gary Rowett will once again look for a solution at the back after Murray Wallace was ruled out of Millwall’s meeting with West Brom.

The Scottish defender is still recovering from a groin injury and missed Wednesday’s win over Watford after coming off in the second half of the Lions’ victory at Bristol City last weekend.

Scott Malone, who impressed against the Hornets, looks likely to get another start in Wallace’s place.

Ryan Leonard is still on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury and is also expected to sit out another match.

Caretaker Baggies boss Richard Beale could take charge of his final first-team match on Saturday.

West Brom are expected to imminently announce a permanent successor to Steve Bruce, who parted ways with the club two weeks ago.

Former Lion Jed Wallace will make his first trip back to the Den after leaving Millwall for Albion on a free transfer in June.

Daryl Dike (thigh) and Semi Ajayi (ankle) are edging closer to a return but are expected to miss the trip to south-east London.