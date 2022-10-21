Lone Eagle out to book Hong Kong ticket

Lone Eagle will use Saturday’s Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes at Newbury as a stepping-stone to the Hong Kong Vase and looks poised to stay in training next season.

The four-year-old, trained by Freddie and Martyn Meade, has had a couple of runs since overcoming a serious leg injury sustained in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last year.

The son of Galileo, who finished a neck second to Hurricane Lane in last season’s Irish Derby, has recovered well from a cracked fetlock and, having made a return at Goodwood in May, was fifth to subsequent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July.

What a race! Hurricane Lane storms home to collar Lone Eagle in a thrilling Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for William Buick, Charlie Appleby and @godolphin @DDFRacing @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/Ygdq6Lh2hy — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 26, 2021

Connections have been waiting for softer ground since and should he come through it well, a tilt at the Hong Kong Vase is on the cards.

Lone Eagle, who will be partnered by newly-crowned champion jockey William Buick for the first time, takes on seven rivals in the mile-and-a-half contest.

They include the William Haggas-trained Irish St Leger runner-up Hamish, who will be a warm order to take the Group Three prize, as he bids to score at this level for the third time in four starts.

However, Freddie Meade is expecting a big run from the Ballylinch Stud and Aquis Farm-owned son of Galileo.

He said: “We are really happy with his progress. He has been a bit stop-start this year, but we are really happy with the way he is, going into it.

“I think we have got him better than we had him for his previous couple of starts this year.

“The first run at Goodwood was to get him back on track and the form of the French race hasn’t worked out too badly!

“He is in great form and should cope with the ground. Newbury should suit him and we have the top man to ride him, so it is all looking good.

“We think the plan is to stay in training next year and see what he can achieve. We have given him an entry in the Hong Kong Vase, so that is something we can look at. Hopefully he will be a horse we can travel with a bit.

“Saturday is hopefully the first step in the right direction. He is a fresh horse, so we will see what options lie ahead.”

Passion And Glory, who has winning form at this level, has also had a light campaign on these shores, having started his European season winning Sandown’s Listed Gala Stakes over 10 furlongs in July.

Third to Siskany at Newmarket when last seen a month ago, Saeed bin Suroor said he has shown all the right signs at home.

“He is doing well,” said the Godolphin handler. “His last piece of work showed he is doing good. He will like that easy ground, as he prefers it.

“The surface won’t be a problem and (jockey) Hollie Doyle knows the horse well. He is straightforward and we expect a good run from him.”

On ratings, Max Vega has a little to find with the principals, although he started his campaign with victory over course and distance for Ralph Beckett.

“He’s won a John Porter and he obviously likes Newbury, and he likes this ground,” said the trainer.