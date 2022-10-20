Jamille Matt could be welcomed back into Forest Green’s starting line-up

Jamille Matt is pushing for more involvement for Forest Green in their Sky Bet League One clash with Portsmouth.

The forward made his first league appearance for seven weeks as a late substitute in last weekend’s draw with Port Vale following injury and scored in the midweek EFL Trophy victory over Exeter.

Rovers’ injury problems have eased, with Connor Wickham, Jordan Moore-Taylor, David Davis and Kyle McAllister all in the squad against Vale.

Matty Stevens and Udoka Godwin-Malife are the only remaining absentees.

Portsmouth are hoping key midfielder Tom Lowery will be available.

Lowery has missed the last three league games with a hamstring injury and could come in for Marlon Pack, who serves a one-match ban following his sending-off in Monday’s defeat by Charlton.

Michael Jacobs was forced off with a hamstring problem of his own after coming on as a substitute in that match while Reeco Hackett-Fairchild took a knock to his knee.

Joe Rafferty (stomach) and Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain out, while Jayden Reid will miss the rest of the season after revealing he has sustained another knee ligament injury.