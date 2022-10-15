Search

15 Oct 2022

Liam Fox delighted to see Dundee United come back to earn a point

Liam Fox delighted to see Dundee United come back to earn a point

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 7:51 PM

Dundee United manager Liam Fox was pleased to see his side come from behind to earn a result in the cinch Premiership for the first time this season.

Ross Callachan had given Ross County the lead against United in Dingwall, only for Tony Watt to level the scores just after the hour mark.

To come back and earn a point after going behind showed a resilience that has been all too rare at Tannadice so far this season, but Fox feels it bodes well for the future despite a laboured start to the match.

“We’re slightly frustrated we didn’t take the three points, but it’s a difficult venue to come to and we were playing against a decent side,” he reasoned.

“It’s the first time this season we’ve taken something from a game after going behind, so it has been a positive week for us.

“I just felt that over the first half we were flat. We looked a bit tired, so to come back from being one goal down, we’re always trying to build resilience in the players, and every day it’s a process.

“I don’t want anybody getting comfy, we need to keep pushing them all the time.

“Looking at my bench today and some of the players I’ve left out, if anyone isn’t at it there are players ready to step in. Competition is healthy, and that’s how I want it going forward.”

Malky Mackay, meanwhile, saw Ross County score their first goal in the opening 45 minutes of a Premiership match this season.

However, he felt his side could have been further ahead to prevent an equaliser – although he was pleased to see his side pushing for a winner until the final whistle.

“I thought we were terrific in the first half,” Mackay said.

“We really came out of the blocks fast, moving the ball around the pitch well and we got in behind them.

“We were good value for our one goal, I’m just disappointed we weren’t a bit
more greedy to get further ahead at half time.

“In the second half they came out of the blocks fast, and then it was a decision of whether to hold on for a draw or push for the win.

“I was delighted we had the courage to really push in that last 15 minutes. We ended up with three or four lovely balls in from Yan Dhanda, on another day one of them goes in.

“We’ve been known for finishing fast here for a period of time, so I’m delighted we finished the game well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media