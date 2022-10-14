Search

14 Oct 2022

Liam Fox urges Dundee United to continue fighting to regain fans’ trust

Liam Fox urges Dundee United to continue fighting to regain fans’ trust

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 6:53 PM

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has challenged his players to continue winning back the faith of the fans by completing a hat-trick of wins.

United were in danger of getting cut adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership when they fell six points behind nearest rivals – and this weekend’s opponents – Ross County last Saturday afternoon.

They recorded their first league win of the season later that evening by thrashing Aberdeen 4-0 and moved above County on goals scored by beating in-form Hibernian 1-0 in midweek.

Fox told DUTV: “We have got them recovered and ready for what is a very difficult game away at Ross County.

“My message to them is ‘can we make a good week a very good week?’

“A tough game, a very good opponent, but we will hopefully go there with confidence, we will try and get on the front foot and we will try and come away with three points. It won’t be easy though.”

Fox admits he and his squad still owe the fans following a shocking start to the season which saw them lose 7-0 against AZ Alkmaar and suffer a record 9-0 home defeat against Celtic.

Speaking about Tuesday’s game, he said: “At the moments that we needed them, they were there for us, they helped the players. The players and the staff, we all massively appreciate that.

“We also understand that we have probably let them down at the start of the season, but we are hoping to try to regain that trust.

“That will be a slow process, but if we keep producing performances and results, we will get there.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media