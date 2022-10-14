Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for St Mirren’s game with Kilmarnock

Jonah Ayunga returns to Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
The striker was suspended for the trip to Ibrox last week after being sent off for handball in the 2-1 win over Livingston.
Ryan Strain and Eamonn Brophy are fit again but attacker Toyosi Olusanya remains out with a broken toe.
Kilmarnock duo Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray have moved closer to a return albeit they miss the trip to Paisley.
Boss Derek McInnes is hoping for both players to be back for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee United at Rugby Park on Tuesday night.
However, Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from fitness following a lengthy spell out with a foot injury.
