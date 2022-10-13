Burton forward Sam Winnall set to return from illness for Morecambe clash

Burton forward Sam Winnall is set to return for the visit of Morecambe.

The 31-year-old pulled out of the matchday squad before kick-off of last weekend’s draw at Peterborough with illness.

Manager Dino Maamria made four changes for that game and left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will be pushing for a recall after being dropped for the first time this season.

Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and Corrie Ndaba (hip) still remain sidelined.

Shrimps forward Arthur Gnahoua serves the second match of a three-game suspension.

Cole Stockton is likely to continue to deputise, with manager Derek Adams retaining his faith in the striker who has yet to score this season.

Midfielder Jake Taylor is out for another month with a muscle injury but forward Jon Obika is set to return after missing last weekend’s defeat by Ipswich for personal reasons.

Adams had eight players unavailable for that game but is not expecting more than one of those to be available.