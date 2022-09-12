Hull could be boosted by the return of Greg Docherty for Stoke clash

Hull could be boosted by the return of midfielder Greg Docherty for their home game against Stoke.

Docherty, restricted to one league appearance this season due to a muscle injury, is back in full training and is expected to be included in the squad.

Midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is in contention for his first start for the Tigers and fellow deadline-day signings Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons are hoping to make their first appearances.

Head coach Shota Arveladze has no new injury concerns after last Saturday’s game at Cardiff was postponed.

Stoke striker Dwight Gayle is poised for a return to action after recovering from an ankle injury.

Gayle missed the recent defeat at Reading, while Nick Powell (knee) is also available after making his first appearance of the season off the bench in that match.

Midfielder Sam Clucas faces a late fitness test after a hamstring problem, while Josh Tymon (ankle), Dujon Sterling and Harry Clarke (shin) are not expected to return from injury.

Midfielders Josh Laurent (ankle) and Gavin Kilkenny (groin), plus defender Harry Souttar (knee) are still unavailable.