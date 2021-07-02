Offaly man wins prestigious horse racing industry award

An Offaly man was this week named among the winners in the 2021 Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards.



David Glennon from Edenderry picked up the In The Saddle Award, one of the most competitive awards. David is Stable Lad for Dermot Weld on the Curragh.

A graduate of RACE, David has worked for Dermot Weld since 1994 after spending time riding in Germany, England, and Dubai. He has played a huge part in some notable horses over the years, most recently with Tarnawa who won the Prix Vermeille, the Irish St Leger, Prix de l’Opera Longines and Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf in the Autumn of 2020. His input and care of Tarnawa was pivotal in the horse’s global success.

Joe Osborne, Managing Director, Godolphin Ireland, commented: “On behalf of Godolphin and our fellow sponsors I congratulate the winners announced today. It is an inspiring array of talent, dedication and enthusiasm – talents which have helped us all navigate our sector through a difficult time. Valerie Keatley deserves particular mention as winner of the Irish Racing Excellence Award. She is a great role model for everyone in our industry and we are delighted that her leadership skills have been credited with that prestigious award by the judging committee.”



Bernard Caldwell, Irish Stablestaff Association CEO, said: “It is so rewarding to see so many well-deserving stud and stable staff acknowledged with prestigious Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards. The standard of the nominations gets higher and higher each year so congratulations to all the finalists and winners. I would like to sincerely thank Godolphin for their generous sponsorship, everyone who nominated their staff, colleagues and friends, and acknowledge HRI for managing the entire awards event.”

Shane O’Dwyer, CEO, Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, said: “The Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards are a wonderful opportunity for the thoroughbred industry to acknowledge and appreciate all those working in both the breeding and racing sectors in Ireland. We should be very proud of the dedication and resilience of our committed stud and stable staff, who are at the very heart and core of our wonderful industry. Many congratulations to all the very deserving finalists and winners.”



The 11 award categories carry over €85,000 prizemoney which is divided among the winners, finalists, and their employers. The Newcomer Award winner also receives a trip to Dubai. In addition, the winner in each category receives a specially commissioned trophy by sculptor Ani Mollereau.