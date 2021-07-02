These are the pharmacies in Offaly offering Covid vaccines to 18 to 34 year olds from Monday

These are the pharmacies in Offaly offering Covid vaccines to 18 to 34 year olds from Monday

These are the pharmacies in Offaly offering Covid vaccines to 18 to 34 year olds from Monday

Reporter:

Reporter

From next Monday, July 5, 18 to 34 year olds will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine from their local pharmacy.

Pharmacies will be administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine. This is the single dose vaccine.

You will need to book your appointment directly with the pharmacy.

According to the gov.ie website, these are all the pharmacies in Offaly who will be offering the vaccine to 18 to 24 years olds from next Monday.

Aidan Walsh Allcare Pharmacy
The Medical Hall, Main Street, Ferbane, Offaly, R42YD77 - 09064 54321

Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy
Upper Main Street, Banagher, Offaly - 05791 52022

Boots
1 Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly - 05793 27883

Butler's Pharmacy
Main Street, Birr, Offaly, R42NY24 - 05791 20189

Carragher Pharmacy
High Street, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 H1F3 - 05793 21128

Clonminch Pharmacy
Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly, R35DX90 - 05793 24822

Faheys Haven Pharmacy 
Patrick Street, Tullamore, Offaly, R35E9R0 - 05793 21540

Peter Fox Pharmacy
O'Connell Street, Birr, Offaly, R42TW93 - 05791 20166

Pettit's Allcare Pharmacy
The Square, Clara, Offaly, R35C9W2 - 05793 31139

Quinn's Pharmacy
Beech Unit, Granary Court, Edenderry, Offaly, R45W104 - 046 9773005

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie