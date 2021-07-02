These are the pharmacies in Offaly offering Covid vaccines to 18 to 34 year olds from Monday
From next Monday, July 5, 18 to 34 year olds will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine from their local pharmacy.
Pharmacies will be administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine. This is the single dose vaccine.
You will need to book your appointment directly with the pharmacy.
According to the gov.ie website, these are all the pharmacies in Offaly who will be offering the vaccine to 18 to 24 years olds from next Monday.
Aidan Walsh Allcare Pharmacy
The Medical Hall, Main Street, Ferbane, Offaly, R42YD77 - 09064 54321
Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy
Upper Main Street, Banagher, Offaly - 05791 52022
Boots
1 Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly - 05793 27883
Butler's Pharmacy
Main Street, Birr, Offaly, R42NY24 - 05791 20189
Carragher Pharmacy
High Street, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 H1F3 - 05793 21128
Clonminch Pharmacy
Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly, R35DX90 - 05793 24822
Faheys Haven Pharmacy
Patrick Street, Tullamore, Offaly, R35E9R0 - 05793 21540
Peter Fox Pharmacy
O'Connell Street, Birr, Offaly, R42TW93 - 05791 20166
Pettit's Allcare Pharmacy
The Square, Clara, Offaly, R35C9W2 - 05793 31139
Quinn's Pharmacy
Beech Unit, Granary Court, Edenderry, Offaly, R45W104 - 046 9773005
