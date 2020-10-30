Where to watch and when? Here's your guide to all 16 of the weekend's live GAA matches
File photo. Credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
A few months later than usual, the GAA championships finally kick into life this weekend.
Limerick and Clare played out the first championship encounter of 2020 when they clashed in Thurles last Sunday where John Kiely's men emerged 10-point victors, hitting a staggering 36 points along the way, to progress to a mouth-watering Munster SHC semi-final showdown with Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.
In total, there are 16 games down for decision this weekend across the senior football, hurling and Ladies football championships - all of which can be watched live on TV or live stream.
GAAGO leads the way with six live games priced at €5 per game, RTÉ will broadcast four live games, TG4 follows with three LGFA fixtures, Sky Sports has two live games (available to all Sky customers even without a sports subscription via their Sky Sports Mix channel), while BBC NI will show Derry v Armagh from Celtic Park on Sunday.
We may be in the early stages of our second lockdown, but there's a jam-packed weekend of GAA to keep us ticking over.
Friday, October 30
Ladies Football Championship
Armagh vs Tyrone, 7.20pm - TG4
Saturday, October 31
Ladies Football Championship
Galway vs Tipperary, 2.45pm - TG4
Dublin vs Donegal, 4.45pm - TG4
Munster SFC Quarter-Final
Waterford v Limerick, 7pm - GAAGO
Ulster SFC Preliminary Round
Monaghan v Cavan, 1.15pm - Sky Sports Mix
Leinster SHC Semi-Finals
Kilkenny v Dublin, 3.45pm - GAAGO
Galway v Wexford, 6.15pm - RTÉ2
Munster SHC Semi-Final
Cork v Waterford, 3.30pm - Sky Sports Mix
Sunday, November 1
Connacht SFC Quarter-Final
Leitrim v Mayo, 1.15pm - RTÉ News Now
Leinster SFC Round 1
Louth v Longford, 1.30pm - GAAGO
Offaly v Carlow, 1.30pm - GAAGO
Wexford v Wicklow, 1.30pm - GAAGO
Munster SFC Quarter-Final
Tipperary v Clare, 1pm - GAAGO
Ulster SFC Quarter-Final
Donegal v Tyrone, 1.30pm - RTÉ2
Derry v Armagh, 4pm - BBC NI
Munster SHC Semi-Final
Tipperary v Limerick, 4pm - RTÉ2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on