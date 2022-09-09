Wison's Hospital School cordially invites you to their Open Days

Search

09 Sept 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

You are cordially invited to Wilson's Hospital School Open Days.

Come and meet the Principal, staff and students, get information about the school and have a look around the facilities.

Day Students - Friday September 23 at 6pm

Boarder Students - Saturday September 24 at 11am

For further information about the school, please contact the Acting Principal, Mr John Galligan. All are welcome.

Wilson's Hospital School is a Church of Ireland Diocesan Secondary School of Meath and Kildare.

Founded in 1761, Wilson's Hospital School is the Church of Ireland Diocesan secondary school of Meath and Kildare. We are a seven-day boarding school, operating a five-day teaching week. This allows boarders the option of returning home at weekends or remaining at school to avail of our weekend programme.

Day boarding pupils are drawn from surrounding areas and participate fully in the life of the school. Pupils of all faiths attend the school. We offer an extensive range of subjects up to higher Leaving Certificate standard. We are committed to top academic achievement in the context of an all-round education. 

