Offaly deaths and funerals - March 3

Michael Cunningham - Ballymany Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Ferbane, Offaly

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 am Mass. Michael’s Funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mary Shields (née Hatton) - Ridge Road, Glaster, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh via (Taylors Cross) on Thursday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in Kilmahunna Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Lusmagh Parish Church Facebook page. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or contact of any kind. The family will arrange a memorial Mass in the future for all your intentions.

Cecilia (Josie) Egan, Kilnagarna, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly - Late of Rossminogue, Craanford, Wexford

In the interest of Public Health, Josie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family Mass will be celebrated in St. Manchan's Church, Boher on Thursday (March 4th) at 11am (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/j4mBaoijMAQ. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Thomas Bracken - "Dervilla", Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday morning at 9.30am to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow (via the Arden Road), arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam