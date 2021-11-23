Search

23/11/2021

Offaly footballers and hurlers to compete at Christmas golf outing

Daithi Regan , Ray Digan (sponsor, Digan's Pub, Tullamore), Seamus Darby and Gerry Hickey.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

OFFALY footballers and hurlers of all eras will come together for a Christmas golf outing. The Offaly Footballers and Hurlers Golf Societies will hold a joint Christmas outing on December 27 at Esker Hills Golf Club.

Teams from each society will compete for the Liam Currums Cup on the day – the prize has been named for Offaly's most famous dual player, Liam Currums. The Kilcormac man won All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in 1981 and 1982 and was one of the great dual players.

The best six scores from each team will count for the overall prize and dual players will declare before hand which society they are competing for.

Golfers must have competed for Offaly in championship at some level to compete for either society and they must have an official Golf Ireland handicap to compete for the main prize. The golfers will head out for a 10.30am shot gun start and each fourball will have members from each society – one of the reasons for the new competition is to provide a chance for hurlers and footballers from the eras to mix with each other.

Guests and visitors are also very welcome to compete and there will be prizes for them as well as non golf club members.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact Daithi Regan at 087 6679566 or Seamus Darby on 087 6679120.

