Tullamore woman makes debut as Ireland rugby team wins

Shannon Touhey, right, with her fellow Irish international from Offaly, Nichola Fryday.
TULLAMORE woman Shannon Touhey made her international debut as the Ireland women rugby team had a 15-12 win over Japan in a test match at the RDS in Dublin at the weekend.
Touhey was one of the replacements used as Ireland grinded out a hard earned 15-12 win over the visitors. Another Tullamore woman, Alisa Hughes also came on as a replacement.
It was a big breakthrough for Touhey, who was added to the Irish panel this Autumn. She is a very talented sportswoman and won an Offaly intermediate camogie title with Tullamore this year.
Both have played with Tullamore Rugby Club, Touhey has returned to play with them this year and they are among a host of Offaly players who have received international recognition in the womens' game in recent years.
