Search

23/11/2021

Offaly SHC final reaction: “All I could do was watch in slow motion” - Stephen Quirke

Offaly SHC final reaction: “All I could do was watch in slow motion” - Stephen Quirke

Stephen Quirke being congratulated by Gary Conneely.

Reporter:

Kevin Egan

It was the moment every player dreams of. Last minute of a county final, the entire championship hinging on this attack, and the sliothar bounces up invitingly. Some players would dream of being the one there to swing the hurl and to take responsibility for the winning or losing of the championship. Others would pray that such a moment never falls their way. 

Stephen Quirke is somewhere in between those two views, but in the end it didn’t matter as his late strike crept over the goal-line and ensured that St. Rynagh’s collected their 20th Offaly SHC title on Sunday.

“Anyone, give it to anyone! Once it goes in it doesn’t matter, but of course it’s nice if it’s you who gets to finish it,” was how he answered the question of whether or not he wanted to be the man to win or lose the game for his club. 

He highlighted the point he struck a few minutes previously as a crucial score, both for the club and in terms of making him feel better about his contribution to the cause. 

“You get that chance, just to settle it a bit, and then Paul (Quirke) got the next one and then the crowd starts to rally and get a bit louder. You look at the clock and it’s at 59 and you know there’s a little bit of time left, and once there’s any bit of time in hurling, there’s enough time. It happened to us back against Coolderry the last time and look, you just keep going and sometimes it’ll run for you.”

“The ball just seemed to pop up in front of me, and I just pulled. Then all I could do was watch in slow motion, it had just about enough to get over the line. I don’t know was it blocked on the way, but once it got there, that was all that mattered.” 

“It’s a final, you’re never going to have it all your own way,” he continued. 

“Coolderry are a good team, they were going to come into it strong and have their spell on top, that’s the way it goes. A lot of us have been here for a good few finals now so experience counts for a lot, you can’t afford to panic. There is always time, there was even time for Coolderry at the end, I thought it would never end!”

But it did, and as it happened, Stephen Quirke was the knight in shining armour, coming through to save the day.  

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media