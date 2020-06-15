Shout out: Send us your sixth class graduation photos, best wishes or videos

The end of primary school is typically a time of celebration but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the departing classes of 2020 have had to refrain from all these activities and have lost many of their cherished rites of passage.

With coronavirus disrupting our lives in unimaginable ways, the Tribune and the Offaly Express want to make sure that the departing sixth classes of 2020 still mark their 'graduation'.

So, we are doing a shout out for photos, best wishes, videos or letters and is open to schools, parents or family, who want to send in material to mark the occasion. Please email news@midlandtribune.ie, news@offalyexpress.ie or editor@tullamoretribune.ie. We would love to hear from you.