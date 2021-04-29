Application lodged for major new development at Tullamore D.E.W distillery

WILLIAM Grant & sons have applied to Offaly county council for permission to develop a visitor centre with shop at their D.E.W distillery at Clonminch, in Tullamore.

The application seeks a change of use of their existing ''Three Storey Three Sisters Administration Building,'' at the distillery.

However, Offaly County Council has deemed the application to be incomplete and it has been returned to the applicants. It's expected to be amended shortly and resubmitted to the council.

Last year the company announced plans to relocate the visitor centre from Bury Quay in Tullamore to the Clonminch distillery.

This came as a shock locally as the facility had been attracting up to 40,000 visitors each year.

William Grant & Sons blamed the move on the Covid pandemic and its negative effect on visitor numbers.

On its website the company has posted:''From Summer 2021, the Tullamore Distillery in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland, is planned to become the new home of our Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Experience and will host all future brand and whiskey tours.''

Last year the Irish Times reported William Grant & Sons had pre tax losses of €3.73 million for 2019.