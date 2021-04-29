Successful Offaly company planning extension to facilities

A successful Offaly company is planning an extension to its facilities.

Polar Ice Ltd intend to apply for planning permission for development at its premises at Portarlington Industrial Estate.

The development will consist of the construction of a proposed two storey factory type building containing office accommodation, packaging area with canopied truck loading to rear, truck wash and a canopied link to the existing Polar Ice factory facility.

Separately, the company is applying for retention for development at Unit 3, Portarlington Industrial Estate.

The development for retention consists of the opening of a roller shutter door to the west of the existing factory building. The proposed development will consist of a second roller shutter door to the west, the blocking up of an existing roller shutter

door to the east with the installation of a high-level window, a single storey extension to the south, internal modifications and the installation of a sliding electric gate.

Polar Ice provide a full range of dry ice solutions for applications such as transportation of chilled items, dry ice blasting and cold storage



