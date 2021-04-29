Huge boost as Shane Lowry sponsors Offaly GAA

2019 Open champion and proud Offaly man Shane Lowry has agreed to sponsor Offaly GAA in what is a huge boost to the county.

Offaly GAA are in the process of preparing a Strategic Plan which will have a significant focus on player development. As an elite international sportsman, Shane has offered his experience and expertise to inspire and help improve the development of our players.

Shane will also support commercial and fundraising initiatives to help fund improvements in our underage coaching programmes and develop educational bursaries for young players.

"The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA," Offaly GAA said.

Like many other counties, Offaly GAA experienced a very difficult financial year in 2020 and the county are presently on a fundraising drive following a very successful Grand Canal Walk to support the County and Clubs.

"In support of our fundraising drive to put Offaly GAA on a more sustainable financial footing, Shane has also pledged a personal annual financial contribution to Offaly GAA over the next five years.

Michael Duignan, Chairperson Offaly GAA: “On behalf of Offaly GAA, I wish to sincerely thank Shane for coming on board

as a Partner of Offaly GAA. We are all excited by the prospect of working with Shane in the coming years as we strive to improve the fortunes of the county.

"Shane has inspired us all in Offaly by the way he has progressed to the upper echelons of world golf and we are all extremely proud of his achievements.

"We are on a journey in Offaly GAA and it is fantastic to have Shane on board particularly supporting our coaching and games initiatives, which we hope will benefit all our clubs and players. Offaly GAA are also very thankful that Shane has committed to support Offaly GAA financially and we are very grateful for his commitment to offer his time to help our players and support our commercial and fundraising initiatives.

"The Lowry name has always been synonymous with excellence within Offaly GAA and we once again thank Shane for joining us on the Offaly GAA journey.”

We will have more details on this new partnership in further reports on www.offalyexpress.ie