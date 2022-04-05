New pilot scheme offering artists €325 per week 'heralds a new era' - Culture Minister

A new and pioneering pilot scheme to support artists and creative arts workers in Ireland has officially been launched.

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme will examine the impact of a basic income for artists over a three year period, with payments of €325 per week made available to 2,000 randomly-selected eligible participants.

Applications for the scheme - launched today (Tuesday April 5) by Minister for Culture Catherine Martin, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar - will open on April 12 and close on May 12 2022.

According to Minister Martin, the announcement "heralds a new era" for the arts.

She said, "As our artists and creative professionals emerge from the devastating impact of the pandemic, the government is committed to providing an unprecedented level of support as they seek to rebuild their livelihoods. I want the arts not just to recover, but to flourish."

Basic Income for the Arts pilot



2,000 artists & creative arts workers will receive €325 per week



Applications open: Apr 12th



Eligible recipients will be selected at random



At the launch, the Taoiseach said the scheme has the potential to be "truly transformative" in how Ireland supports artists and the arts in future.

He said, "Ireland’s arts and culture in all its distinctiveness and variety is the well-spring of our identity as a people and is internationally recognised. The Basic Income for the Arts is a unique opportunity for us to support our artists and creatives in the sector and ensure that the arts thrive into the future."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar called it "a really important day" for the creative arts sector in Ireland.

He said, "Our country is world-famous for its creative industries, so it’s vital that we provide the right environment to allow artists to develop, flourish and focus on on their work."

"As an artist or creator, it can take time to get established, to build up a portfolio and develop a reputation. Even then, income can be erratic or volatile. This new grant will create a floor and a safety net for artists. I am very interested to know what we will learn from this pilot."

A basic income for the arts was the top recommendation of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce Life Worth Living Report, set up by Minister Martin in 2020 to examine how the sector could recover from the pandemic.

It's hoped the scheme will address the financial instability faced by many artists and arts workers rendered unemployed because of it.

Chairperson of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce, Clare Duignan, is pleased to see the launch go ahead.

She said, "This was the Taskforce’s number one recommendation, something on which the members unanimously agreed; we believe that the scheme has the potential to be genuinely transformative in terms of the sustainability of the sector."

Minister Martin concluded: "This pilot scheme represents a ground-breaking opportunity for us to explore how the role of the artist in Irish society can be protected and nurtured so we can continue to be inspired by great art for generations to come."