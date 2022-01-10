Search

10 Jan 2022

Dublin Zoo moves birds including penguins and flamingos indoors over bird flu fears

A Humboldt penguin. Photo: Pixabay

Reporter:

David Power

The majority of birds including flamingos and penguins have been moved indoors at Dublin Zoo, to protect them from bird flu.

In a statement, Dublin Zoo said: “Following direction from the Department of Agriculture in order to protect the birds at Dublin Zoo, the majority of birds were moved indoors and are off view until further notice.

“The species that cannot be seen by visitors include the Humboldt penguin, ostrich, little egret, peafowl, citron-crested cockatoo, waldrapp ibis, Chilean flamingo and Indian runner duck.”

The Abyssinian ground hornbill can still be seen in their habitat, it added.

Bird flu outbreaks have been confirmed in a number of areas across the country in recent months.

Bird flu is a viral infection that spreads from bird to bird.

Precautions were also taken in November, when the majority of birds in the Zoo were moved indoors following a directive from the Department of Agriculture. 

