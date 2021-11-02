Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix this November

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.
Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of November, there's sure to be something for all tastes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix this November below:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Swap Shop 09/11/2021
When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.
The Club 5/11/2021
In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.
The Unlikely Murderer 05/11/2021
This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.
Big Mouth: Season 5 05/11/2021
Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumours fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.
Glória 05/11/2021
Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 05/11/2021
As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.
Gentefied: Season 2 10/11/2021
As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.
Love Never Lies 11/11/2021
Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.
Lies and Deceit 15/11/2021
A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.
Riverdale: Season 6 11/17/2021
The dark teen drama returns for a sixth season.
Christmas Flow 17/11/2021
An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?
Tear Along the Dotted Line 17/11/2021
A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 17/11/2021
Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly's release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.
Hellbound 19/11/2021
Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.
Blown Away: Christmas 19/11/2021
Five returning contestants fill the hot shop with festive designs in this holiday-themed competition. At stake: $10,000 and the title of Best in Glass.
Cowboy Bebop 19/11/2021
A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price. A live-action series.
New World 20/11/2021
In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 23/11/2021
After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.
Selling Sunset: Season 4 24/11/2021
The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.
True Story 24/11/2021
A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he's built.
F is for Family: Season 5 25/11/2021
The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.
School of Chocolate 26/11/2021
Famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.
Light the Night 26/11/2021
In Taipei's Red-Light District of the ‘80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.
Decoupled
A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.
Elves 28/11/2021
While on holiday on a remote island, two siblings discover elves — but not the Christmas kind. These are bloodthirsty elves who keep the locals in fear.
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Claus Family 01/11/2021
When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.
The Harder They Fall 03/11/2021
Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.
Amina 04/11/2021
In 16th-century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must utilize her military skills and tactics to defend her family's kingdom. Based on a true story.
Zero to Hero 05/11/2021
Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar 05/11/2021
Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage.
Love Hard 05/11/2021
After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.
We Couldn't Become Adults 05/11/2021
Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.
Yara 05/11/2021
A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.
Father Christmas Is Back 06/11/2021
Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.
PASSING 10/11/2021
In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who's passing as white.
Happiness Ever After COMING SOON
Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life's speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.
7 Prisoners 11/11/2021
An impoverished teen seeking to escape the clutches of a human trafficker must weigh living up to his moral code against his struggle to survive.
Red Notice 12/11/2021
An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead.
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 18/11/2021
When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelganger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help.
Outlaws 22/11/2021
When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.
Love Me Instead 19/11/2021
Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.
Dhamaka 19/11/2021
When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.
tick, tick...BOOM! 19/11/2021
On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.
Bruised 24/11/2021
A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.
Green Snake 26/11/2021
A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.
A Castle For Christmas 26/11/2021
When an American author tries to buy a castle in Scotland from a grumpy duke who's reluctant to sell, they both get more than they bargained for.
Spoiled Brats 26/11/2021
Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.
The Summit of the Gods 30/11/2021
A Kodak camera lures a photojournalist into a Mt. Everest adventure in this adaptation of a manga series based on a 1998 novel.
More the Merrier 30/11/2021
A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero ("Cites").
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
Your Life Is a Joke 09/11/2021
Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favourite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet 18/11/2021
Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he's using his sharp black humour to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.
Catching Killers 04/11/2021
The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis 02/11/2021
In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.
Lords of Scam 03/11/2021
This documentary traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed millions before turning on one another.
A Cop Movie 05/11/2021
This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.
Animal 10/11/2021
This immersive series follows the world's most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.
Tiger King 2 17/11/2021
Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries, madness and mayhem that captivated audiences around the world.
Lead Me Home 18/11/2021
Fighting just to survive, California's homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.
Procession 19/11/2021
Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 19/11/2021
Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings 23/11/2021
A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of "Presumed Guilty."
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 26/11/2021
After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible 29/11/2021
Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 02/11/2021
The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest 16/11/2021
Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad's gross "garbage loaf" for dinner.
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing 16/11/2021
Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A's to mighty M's and all the way to Z!
Dogs in Space 18/11/2021
In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast 23/11/2021
Guests arrive at Waffles and Mochi’s home to celebrate Freezy Day, the puppets’ winter holiday. There’s just one problem. Freezy Day doesn’t exist!
Robin Robin 27/11/2021
A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist 30/11/2021
Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball and even outer space!
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories 30/11/2021
Charlie and his new friend Yetilda D. Yeti pair up for some stompy snowy adventures!
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical 30/11/2021
Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.
NETFLIX ANIME
Super Crooks 25/11/2021
Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?
HIGHLIGHTS FOR NOVEMBER
Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories & Bubble Trouble 01/11/2021
Argo 01/11/2021
Deck the Halls 01/11/2021
Friday 01/11/2021
Friday the 13th (2009) 01/11/2021
How to Be Single 01/11/2021
John Wick: Chapter 2 01/11/2021
L.A. Confidential 01/11/2021
Monster-in-Law 01/11/2021
My Mad Fat Diary: Seasons 1-3 01/11/2021
Point Break 01/11/2021
Ransom 01/11/2021
Screwed 01/11/2021
Spotlight 01/11/2021
The Lady in the Van 01/11/2021
Hustlers 02/11/2021
Jumanji: The Next Level 04/11/2021
Beaver Falls: Season 1-2 05/11/2021
Brüno 16/11/2021
Doom 16/11/2021
Fear 16/11/2021
Love Actually 16/11/2021
Siren 16/11/2021
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 7 17/11/2021
Earwig and the Witch 18/11/2021
Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 1-3 19/11/2021
Black Christmas 20/11/2021
Blue Story 20/11/2021
21 Bridges 21/11/2021
Little Women 26/11/2021
Like a Boss 27/11/2021
Playing with Fire 27/11/2021
Sonic the Hedgehog 27/11/2021
The Rhythm Section 27/11/2021
