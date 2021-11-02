Search

Student nurses to receive pay increase

This new initiative will cost about €6 million per year and Government parties have been briefed on the plans in the past few days.

Lili Lonergan

Student nurses in their fourth-year internship are to receive an increase in payments of about 12.5 per cent.

The Irish Times reported this increase will be one of a number of proposals put forward by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly which is aimed for fourth year nursing students during their 36-week internship in hospitals to earn approximately 80% of the starting salary of a qualified nurse.

Minister Donnelly is also planning to put forward a proposal to extend the timescale for payment of an existing €100 weekly placement grant for student nurses

This follows a review, known as the McHugh report, of student nurse payments commissioned by the the Minister for Health last year.

Right now, Student nurses receive less than €22,500 for their 36-week internships in hospitals during their fourth year and are the only healthcare students that get paid prior to qualification.

Student nurses are set to protest today, Tuesday 2nd, outside the Dáil over the delay in publishing the report relating to their pay.

