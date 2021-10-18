Garda Annual Report reveals 76 assassinations were 'thwarted' since 2016

The Garda Annual Report, which was published today, revealed that 75 assassinations have been thwarted since 2016.

The report showed over €35m worth of drugs and almost €8m in cash was seized by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with over 100 firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition nationally.

Gardaí say that activities of organised crime groups remained a priority in the last year to ensure they did not take full advantage of the pandemic.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said:

"2020 was an unprecedented year for the country that required an exceptional response from An Garda Síochána to help keep people safe during a global pandemic.

"This saw An Garda Síochána and its personnel to react swiftly to provide reassurance to the public that we were there to help them through incredibly difficult and challenging times.

"While crime rates did fall across most areas, criminals still sought to exploit the pandemic," he added.

"In particular, significant amounts of drugs, cash and guns were seized, and major figures in organised crime gangs were brought before the courts. This work saved lives and degraded the capacity of such crime gangs.

"Low level street dealing was also targeted by Divisional Drug Units to support communities blighted by this."

The report also revealed that more than 7,500 charges were preferred last year against alleged perpetrators in domestic abuse cases and protective service units have now been established in every Garda division.

Gardaí said they introduced the 4Es graduated policing policy - Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforce - as part of the response to Covid-19, which included several operations to support public health.

An additional 388 Gardaí were redeployed to front line policing and 522 trainee and probationer Gardaí were attested early.

The report also says the number of Gardaí last year reached its highest figure in the history of the State at 14,491.