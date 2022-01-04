Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept showcases what firm’s next-generation electric cars could look like

Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX has been unveiled to showcase what the firm’s next-generation electric cars could look like.

Boasting a range of more than 620 miles, the ultra-efficient model utilises a slippery, aerodynamic shape which helps it to cut through the air more effectively than current models.

Despite its long range, the EQXX uses a battery similar in size to that fitted to more compact EVs, too. The battery in the EQXX holds nearly 100kWh of energy, yet brings 50 per central less volume and is 30 per cent lighter than that fitted to the firm’s current range-topping EQS.

At more than 6.2 miles per kWh, the EQXX is nearly twice as efficient as the EQS, too. These gains have been brought through F1 know-how courtesy of the UK-based Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz, said: “The Vision EQXX is an advanced car in so many dimensions – and it even looks stunning and futuristic. With that, it underlines where our entire company is headed: We will build the world’s most desirable electric cars.”

Sustainable materials have been used throughout the EQXX’s construction while the latest technology has also been included. Inside, for instance, there’s a new one-piece display that spans the width of the vehicle and relays real-time graphics.

The exterior is particularly striking, with a super-sleek design incorporating a short front overhang but with a long wheelbase. There’s no traditional grille, either, instead, you’ll find a Mercedes star graphic placed atop the nose, while the front LED headlights are combined with a full-width lightbar at the rear for a distinctly futuristic aesthetic.