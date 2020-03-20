The Irish Petroleum Industry Association implements strict protocols at petrol stations

The Irish Petroleum Industry Association today moved to assure customers that strict protocols are in place in filling stations around Ireland to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Members are implementing enhanced hygiene protocols in service station shops. In line with HSE advice, workers regularly wash and sanitise their hands and the areas customers interact with such as fuel nozzles, credit card PIN pads, door handles and food areas.

Where possible hand sanitiser provided in shops, as well as gloves and paper towels for use at the fuel pumps. Customers are asked to use only what they need and to leave supplies for others.

We are aware of messages being shared on social media and wanted to inform customers that pump handles are no more or less prone to the spread of infection than any other hard surface and to outline the significant steps we are taking to combat the spread of Covid-19 and keep our valued customers safe.



The Irish Petroleum Industry Association are following the advice from the HSE and relevant authorities and would ask our valued customers to do the same. Please wash or sanitise your hands before and after using fuel pumps and/or wear gloves.