Audi set to redefine luxury motoring in 2019

Audi Ireland is set to redefine luxury motoring in 2019 with an impressive range of innovative new models.

he 191 range will include the launch of five new models: the sporty yet compact Audi A1; an SUV with a difference, the Audi Q3; Audi’s first fully electric model, the Audi e-tron; the limited-edition Audi Q5; and the stylish Audi A6. Audi is offering finance packages from 2.9% as part of their 2019 Experience Audi Sales Event. Drivers are encouraged to visit an authorised Audi dealer for a unique 191 test drive experience and details of ordering options available.

The Audi A1

Audi has unveiled the second generation of its successful compact model, the new Audi A1. Boasting a resemblance to the Audi Ur-quattro and Sport quattro when viewed from the side, the new A1 Sportback’s wide, flat sloping C-pillar seems to push the car forward even while standing still, giving the car a solid stance on the road. Audi pre-sense front allows the radar sensor to recognise critical situations involving other vehicles, crossing pedestrians or cyclists ahead of the vehicle, even when visibility is poor, such as in fog. The system then gives an acoustic and visual signal to warn the driver.

The new Audi Q3

The new Audi Q3 is a family SUV which boasts unparalleled style, versatility and space for enhanced comfort. From the outside, the Audi Q3 has a much sportier design concept than its predecessor. The front-view shows off a striking Singleframe grill in octagon design, divided by vertical bars, along with large air inlets. The shoulder line of the car gives a strong, athletic appearance, and the contours of the model draw inspiration from Audi’s quattro DNA, making the SUV seem even wider than it is.

The Audi Q3 comes with four engine options – both petrol and diesel units - in combination with either front-wheel or quattro drive. The power outputs will range from 150 hp to 230 hp, with four-cylinder direct injection units with turbocharging for a powerful, refined and efficient drive.

The new Audi e-tron

Audi’s new e-tron, an electric SUV designed with efficiency in mind, will be available to order from January 2019, with the first deliveries scheduled to take place in the Spring of 2019. Thanks to a large 95kWh high voltage battery, the Audi e-tron combines enormous power and a long range. The full-size SUV with fully electric drive accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds and is capable of covering more than 400 kilometres on one charge. With two virtually silent electric motors that can deliver up to 300kW, the Audi e-tron electrical quattro provides the economy of electricity without sacrificing on power. The dual electric motors ensure there is no lag between acceleration and launch, resulting in a driving experience impossible to match with a combustion engine.

Pricing for the e-tron, including a four-year service plan, starts from an on-the-road cost of €101,750 – (exclusive of government grants). Audi Ireland is also continuing to offer an online pre-registration tool where customers can leave a refundable €2,000 deposit to be one of the first to order this electric SUV ahead of delivery in early 2019.

The Limited-Edition Audi Q5

Audi Ireland is excited to unveil a limited-edition Audi Q5 in 2019. With a 2.0TDI 163 HP engine, it boasts more power than the standard Q5. Featuring Audi’s signature quattro system and S-tronic this limited edition is priced from €52,950 OTR (with a monthly PCP of €449 with 2.9% APR). Standard features include: xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED rear lights, the Audi MMI Navigation with 7-inch MMI colour display, leather upholstery and front and rear parking sensors. The Audi Q5 is available to order now across authorised dealerships nationwide.

The new Audi A6

The new Audi A6, available to order now, is enveloped by a beautifully proportioned new body, bearing the hallmarks of the contemporary Audi design language. With taut surfaces, sharp edges and striking lines, the business saloon unmistakably conveys its sophisticated, dynamic and high-tech character. The car is available from €52,360 OTR (with monthly PCP cost of €479 starting at 2.9% APR).

The new Audi A6 is available with two equipment lines to choose from, SE and S Line. New standard equipment highlights include LED headlamps, mild hybrid engines, Lane Assist, Pre Sense front, Audi Connect, leather interior and smart phone interface.

Commenting on the 191 range, Audi Ireland, Managing Director Thorsten Godulla, said, “The reveal of the 191 range represents a defining moment for the brand across the entire range. Through our commitment to innovation and introduction of new models, the 191 range, offers drivers a truly unique and enhanced driving experience. I would encourage customers to visit their local authorised dealer to experience a personal test drive”