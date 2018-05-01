Peugeot 3008 SUV scoops 'Best Car to Own' title

Recording an overall satisfaction score of 93.88%, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has scooped gold in both the "Car of the Year" and "Mid-Size SUV" categories, topping the poles as the “Best Car to Own”, in the latest Auto Express Driver Power survey, the UK’s largest and most in-depth automotive customer satisfaction survey.

The latest awards have been added to its collection of international accolades, bringing the total to 45 international titles bestowed on the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV globally since launch: crowned European Car of the Year 2017, it is the current Irish Car of the Year 2018 title holder.

With participation from more than 80,000 car owners, customers ranked the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV as the best performing Mid-Size SUV in five of the nine Driver Power judging categories: Exterior; Practicality and Boot Space; Ride and Handling; Safety Features and Reliability and Build Quality.

The victory did not stop there as the 3008 SUV was rated as the best vehicle in the ‘Exterior’ category and the ‘Safety Feature’ category, across all of the vehicle classes, before it took the overall “Car of the Year” top spot.

Since launched in late 2016, the 3008 SUV has been a huge success for the PEUGEOT brand, with over 350,000 units sold worldwide.

It brings to market the latest technology with its unique PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, offering a more intuitive and engaging driving experience, thanks to a compact steering wheel, head-up digital instrument display and capacitive touchscreen.

Powered by Peugeot's efficient BlueHDi diesel engine range, or Peugeot's PureTech petrol engine, an International Engine of the Year award winner for three years running, it offers excellent levels of performance and road holding.

In addition, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has a five star NCAP safety rating and offers a host of safety features as standard on all trim levels, including: Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Dynamic Stability Control (CDS), Electronic Anti-skid System (ASR) and a Driver Attention Alert System.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express and Carbuyer said: “This is a fantastic result for PEUGEOT and the 3008 SUV.

It’s a car that has already won multiple awards from both Auto Express and Carbuyer, and now owners have confirmed what we’ve been saying all along - it’s a great car that’s really satisfying to own.”

Wesley Lang, Senior Research Manager at Driver Power, commented:

“The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV is the best performing Mid-Size SUV in five of the nine Driver Power judging categories: Exterior; Practicality & Boot Space; Ride and Handling; Safety Features; and Reliability and Build Quality.

The 3008’s performance proves that SUVs can excel in many judging categories, long thought to be the domain of smaller vehicles.

What is especially notable is that overall the 3008 SUV ranks third in Ride and Handling and fifth in Reliability and Build Quality across all ranked vehicles.”