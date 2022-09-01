Search

01 Sept 2022

People in Birr district being sucked into phishing scams

Phishing scam alert: Longford people warned to be wary of hoax callers

Phishing scam alert: Gardaí are warning people to be wary of hoax messages.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

01 Sept 2022 7:03 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

A WORRYING NUMBER of people in Birr District are being sucked into phishing scams, according to the local Gardaí.
A Garda spokesperson told the Midland Tribune that a significant number of people have been taken in by the criminals engaging in this form of digital crime.
"Over the last few months," he said, "there's been a significant number of people coming into the Garda Station, distressed because money has been illegally taken from their bank accounts.
"The criminals have texted or emailed them and asked them to click on links, and asked for personal details, such as bank account details."
The Guards said they have subsequently made arrests but more often than not it has proven impossible to recover the money.
"We have made arrests and charged them with money laundering," continued the spokesperson, "but sadly it's often not possible to get the stolen money refunded."
He said the scams are sometimes very plausible. The Guards are strongly advising people to never give personal financial information except in person, in the financial institution itself.
They point out that some financial institutions are now contacting their customers by the old-fashioned route of printed letters rather than in a digital format.
Most phishing attacks are sent by email. Scammers try to steal your passwords, account numbers, or Social Security numbers. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks like these every day — and they’re often successful.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media