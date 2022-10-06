Homeland 2022 launches on Culture Night in the Black Mills, Roscrea

At the launch of Homeland 2022 in the Black Mills, Roscrea were (l. to r.) Therry Rudin, Lindsay Sedgwick, Sarah Edmondson, Jock Nichol, Niamh McGuinne, Patricia Hurl, Kate Walsh.
Homeland 2022 was launched in the Black Mills, Roscrea on Culture Night.
Going into its ninth year, the theme this year is ‘Through Light and Shade’ and the event was officially launched by the award-winning script writer and illustrator Lindsay J Sedgwick.
Lyndsey also chaired a discussion with participating artists Sarah Edmondson and Niamh McGuinne. Local singer and songwriter Jack Keeshan played at the opening.
Now a national benchmark event, Homeland is devoted exclusively to video art and provides a platform for the creation and diffusion of the genre in Ireland. The exhibition provides an opportunity for established and emerging artists to show their work in Ireland before going to Barcelona for the LOOP festival of video.
The exhibition will run in the Black Mills until October 8th, Wednesday to Sunday.
