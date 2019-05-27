Charity match to raise funds for Offaly hospital patient

A charity match on June 15 will raise funds for Mountmellick man, 59-year-old Sean Dowling, who is being treated for cancer at Tullamore Hospital.

The father of two, who also has two grandchildren, has been battling Stage 4 terminal cancer since the beginning of 2018.

Due to his huge involvement in sport throughout his life, from playing to coaching and refereeing, Mountmellick Soccer Club is hosting a testimonial match for Sean on Saturday, June 15.

Sean has spent a lot of time in Tullamore hospital over the last year and would like to make a donation to the Oncology Unit from funds raised.

The match between Mountmellick and a guest team, both comprising of club players, friends and family is in Conor Davis Park in Mountmellick at 3pm on the day.

The match will be followed with a BBQ, live music and refreshments in Maloney's Bar for the evening. It is sure to be a great day.

Tickets are €5 and are available from players, club members and Maloney's Bar.

If you can't make it to the game but would like to make a contribution, you can do so through a GoFundMe Page here.

You can find out more on the dedicated Sean Dowling Testimonial page on Facebook by clicking here.