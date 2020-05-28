QUIZ: How many of these famous Offaly people can you name? - 10

He won three All Irelands and famously saved a penalty in the 1982 final, but can you name him?

A - Martin Furlong

B - Seamus Darby

C - Sean Lowry

D - Liam Connor