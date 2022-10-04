UPDATE: Garda presence maintained after fire service leave scene of major Tullamore blaze

The damaged former Tesco building in Tullamore town centre
A GARDA presence was being maintained tonight after the fire service left the scene of the major blaze in Tullamore town centre.
Shortly after 10pm units of the fire brigade concluded their operation at the abandoned former Tesco/Quinnsworth building between Offaly Street, Patrick Street and Kilbride Plaza.
A garda closed the gate at the Kilbride Plaza entrance to the former Tesco/Texas car park and remained at the entance in a patrol car.
It is believed the fire at the derelict supermarket building began at about 7pm and the fire service battled to bring the blaze under control.
Previously there was a fire at the same site in October 2019.
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
