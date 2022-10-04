WATCH: Plumes of black smoke hang over Tullamore as fire raged at derelict former supermarket

Plumes of black smoke hung in the sky over Tullamore this evening as a fire raged at a derelict former supermarket.
Fire broke out at the former Tesco supermarket in the town earlier this evening.
Fire services are attended the blaze and gardai closed off surrounding streets.
It is understood that asbestos is burning in the building and fumes can be smelt in adjoining streets.
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
