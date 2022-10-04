WATCH: Firefighters arrive at the scene as flames burst from derelict supermarket in Tullamore

A fire broke out at a derelict former supermarket in the centre of Tullamore on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters arrived on the scene as flames burst into the sky from the building.
Gardai cordoned off the area and closed off some adjacent streets.
Large plumes of smoke filled the sky in Tullamore.
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze after darkness fell.
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
