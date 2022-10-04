WATCH: Firefighters continue to battle fire at former supermarket in centre of Tullamore as darkness falls

Firefighters continued to battle a fire at a derelict former supermarket in Tullamore as darkness fell tonight.
The fire at the former Tesco supermarket in the centre of Tullamore is believed to have broken out around 7pm.
Firefighters attended the scene with gardai closing off surrounding streets.
Plumes of black smoke rose up into the sky over Tullamore as the fire raged.
There are no details yet as to what caused the fire.
It is the second major fire at the derelict building. In October 2019, there was another fire at the site.
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
