BREAKING: Major fire blazing in former supermarket in centre of Tullamore

Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
A major fire is being brought under control in a former supermarket building in the centre of Tullamore.
The fire broke out around 7pm tonight and several tenders from the fire service were brought in to bring it under control.
A major operation by Gardai has sealed off all the streets leading up the former Quinnsworth/ Tesco supermarket located in a square at the back of William St.
Black fumes of smoke were seen around the centre of Tullamore.
It is understood that asbestos is burning in the building and fumes can be smelt in adjoining streets
