All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results on a pivotal weekend in the hurling championships

Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend
It been a busy an potentially pivotal weekend in the hurling championships in Offaly. Tap the links beside the result to read the reports on the four Senior Championship games.
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1
Birr 0-22 Clodiagh Gaels 0-12 CLICK FOR REPORT
Kinnitty 4-15 St Rynagh's 2-21 CLICK FOR REPORT
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2
Belmont 1-21 Ballinamere 2-15 CLICK FOR REPORT
Coolderry 1-15 Shinrone 1-16 CLICK FOR REPORT
Senior B Hurling Championship
Birr 1-24 Kilcormac-Killoughey 3-16
Clara 0-19 Tullamore 1-15
Drumcullen 1-16 Lusmagh 1-17
Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals
Shinrone 2-12 Seir Kieran 1-18
Shamrocks 1-17 Coolderry 1-12
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off
Belmont 1-13 Brosna Gaels 0-10
Junior Hurling Championship Group 1
Carrig & Riverstown 0-18 Kinnitty 0-15
Shamrocks 2-7 Ballyskenagh-Killavilla 4-22
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-26 Coolderry 1-12
Junior Hurling Championship Group 2
Clodiagh Gaels 6-21 Gracefield 2-6
Tullamore 1-8 Edenderry 0-11
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1
Shinrone (con) Crinkill w/o
Clara 2-13 Shamrocks 2-10
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2
Belmont 2-13 St Rynagh's 3-12
Birr 5-26 Clodiagh Gaels 1-7
Minor Football Championship
Rhode 4-17 Edednerry 3-8
Clara 1-7 Kilcormac-Killoughey 5-8
Na Fianna 1-2 Tullamore 7-20
Gracefiled 0-5 St Vincent's 8-19
Shamrocks 3-9 Ballinamere Durrow 4-11
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.