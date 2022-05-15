BIG NIGHT OUT: Offaly school hosts memorable presentation night to celebrate on field successes

Killina Presentation Secondary School held a big night out last weekend to celebrate the school's two Girls All-Ireland soccer titles in 2020 and a Leinster title this season. The event was held in The Bridge House Hotel.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE NIGHT
The Garda sniffer dog Rex which was recently in Birr looking for drugs. Rex, a labrador, is one of 19 garda dogs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.