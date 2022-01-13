'Fly high angel' says touching message left on Tullamore canal bank

BOUQUETS of flowers and a candle have been left on the bank of the Grand Canal in Tullamore close to where young local woman Ashling Murphy was killed yesterday.

In an unsigned handwritten mesage left with flowers, a local person wrote: “You were one of the kindest girls I”ve met. Always helpful, always had a smile on your face. You were a great mentor on and off the pitch. Fly high angel. Rest in Peace.”

Local people have been expressing their shock at the manner in which the 23-year-old died.

Tina Stones, who works in the corner shop nearby, said it is a sad day.

“A sad day for women, sad that you can't go for a walk in broad daylight and feel safe. She was after working a hard day and never made it home,” said Ms Stones.

“I find it hard to talk about it because I get too upset. It's horrific. Even last night someone commented that there was no-one out walking the streets on their own.

“Normally women would be out walking early. It's a sad day for women and a sad day for Ireland that this happened.

“We all walk there and everyone knows everyone who walks it and you all say hello to each other.”

Tim Malone, a resident of Thornsbury Estate, which is also close to the Grand Canal, said: “It's disgraceful that you can't go down there and do what you want to do. It's terrible. It's a grand place to go.”

“It was a fierce shock. It was hard to believe. Look at all the people that uses that [walkway]. It was a grand bright day at 4 o'clock and the sun was shining.”