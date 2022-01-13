Beloved teacher Ashling Murphy named as 'random' Offaly murder victim

Young schoolteacher Ashling Murphy has been named locally as the victim of a random and brutal murder on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday evening, January 13.

Ms Murphy, a teacher at Durrow National School, was out for a jog at 4pm on the Grand Canal at Cappincur when she was viciously attacked by a man in his 40s.

Ashling was also a talented camogie player and Irish traditional musician from a musical family.

A man arrested in connection with the murder, a Romanian national who has been living in the Co Offaly town for a number of years, was arrested yesterday afternoon following the fatal assault of the 23-year-old.

The crime scene at a location known as Boland's Lock remains preserved.

The man being questioned is known to the gardai and lives in Tullamore.

The stretch of the canal where the attack occurred is called Fiona's Way in memory of Fiona Pender, a woman who grew up nearby and has been missing since 1996 when she disappeared.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has described the murder as "truly shocking" and said her thoughts were with the family of the young woman.

My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community.

Please anyone with information, come forward to An Garda Síochána. The Gardai will investigate this awful crime and ensure justice is done. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) January 12, 2022

Minister Simon Harris tweeted: "A young woman, simply out for a run in the afternoon and brutally killed. Thinking of her and her family and community tonight and their unimaginable pain. We must all act to end violence against women. We all have a responsibility."