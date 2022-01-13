Search

13 Jan 2022

Beloved teacher Ashling Murphy named as 'random' Offaly murder victim

Beloved teacher Ashling Murphy named as 'random' Offaly murder victim

Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Young schoolteacher Ashling Murphy has been named locally as the victim of a random and brutal murder on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday evening, January 13.

Ms Murphy, a teacher at Durrow National School, was out for a jog at 4pm on the Grand Canal at Cappincur when she was viciously attacked by a man in his 40s.

Ashling was also a talented camogie player and Irish traditional musician from a musical family.

A man arrested in connection with the murder, a Romanian national who has been living in the Co Offaly town for a number of years, was arrested yesterday afternoon following the fatal assault of the 23-year-old.

The crime scene at a location known as Boland's Lock remains preserved.

The man being questioned is known to the gardai and lives in Tullamore.

'Fly high angel' says touching message left on Tullamore canal bank

The stretch of the canal where the attack occurred is called Fiona's Way in memory of Fiona Pender, a woman who grew up nearby and has been missing since 1996 when she disappeared.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has described the murder as "truly shocking" and said her thoughts were with the family of the young woman.

Questioning of suspect in Tullamore murder resumes this morning

Minister Simon Harris tweeted: "A young woman, simply out for a run in the afternoon and brutally killed. Thinking of her and her family and community tonight and their unimaginable pain. We must all act to end violence against women. We all have a responsibility."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media